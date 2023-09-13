Showings start 7/27 @ 5pm. Absolutely Stunning Custom Two Story Home sitting on over a half acre private wooded lot! Main floor offers Gourmet Kitchen with new sub zero refrigerator/freezer & Cove dishwasher. Spacious two Story great room w/gas FP, office, den, craft room ,laundry, & mudroom. Amazing Screened in porch with wood burning fireplace, over looking patios, & fire pit. Main floor primary suite w/ private patio. 2 staircases to upper level. 3 large bedrooms and loft upstairs. 2 bedrooms connected by jack & jill bath, 1 w/private ensuite. Huge exposed walk out LL offers rec room w/gas FP, exercise room, Bar, game room, theater, 5th bedroom & bath. Very large 3 car garage with extra storage, & staircase to LL. Multiple zones with two HVAC units. Lower Westport Taxes.