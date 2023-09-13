Nestled in the coveted Kilkenny Farms neighborhood of Waunakee, this former parade-winning home is a true masterpiece of design. Bright and inviting, the open floor plan is complemented by soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail at every turn. Custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and professional-grade appliances harmonize seamlessly, while the spacious island and dedicated beverage bar enhance both functionality and style. Retreat to the luxurious master suite, where relaxation knows no bounds. Complete with not one, but two closet/bath en-suites! The fenced backyard, boasts a generous patio and an atmosphere of privacy, with no neighbors in sight. Award-winning craftsmanship & upscale finishes await make this the perfect dream home.