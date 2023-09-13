For those looking for something different. This private 2.5 Acre estate greets you with a waterfall pond feature. Inside offers plenty of space for family, guests & in home office. Super efficient kitchen has Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf oven, GE Monogram cooktop. Deluxe wine room and wet bar in the LR. Spend the summer relaxing by the in-ground pool with access to the hot tub room. Fireplace in the LR, upper level loft & upstairs BR. Main floor & 2nd floor primary suites. Add your own style to the bath that needs to be completed. Guests will enjoy the private studio complete with kitchen. All new south facing patio doors. Roof approx 3 years old. Additional 2.54 Acre lot can be purchased for $300,000 but will not be sold prior to the sale of the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,250,000
