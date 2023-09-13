RARE FIND! Here's your chance to own a one of a kind home with unobstructed views of Blue Mounds! Located in one of Middleton's premier neighborhoods, Glacier's End. Close to the Ice Age Trail, Hawk's landing, University Ridge and Epic. Gourmet kitchen with Viking range and double ovens, custom cabinetry, skylight bringing abundant light, walk-in pantry and spacious center island. Three natural stone fireplaces. Vaulted great room with wall of windows, formal dining room and sunroom. Main level Primary suite with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Custom Children's playhouse or "Me shed." Drink your coffee on the sprawling front porch and watch the gorgeous western sunsets over Blue Mounds from the paved back patio. Don't miss this custom Keuler Construction home! Middleton Schools.