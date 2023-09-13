Stately all brick home with rich character and 2.1 acres of stunning mature privacy. Grounds are beautiful with lush flower gardens, bricked gate w/lions and a custom front fountain greeting you at the entrance. Walk-into a vaulted ceiling w/a crystal chandeliers and a formal dining room and office to the side, Expansive kitchen opens to the living room and sitting room overlooking the deck and beautiful back yard. Large walk-in laundry & pantry. Master suite w/fireplace, a walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite bath, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath. Lower Level finished w/an exercise area, 4th and 5th bdrms, large family room w/walkout to deck, waterfall pond and hot tub., Interior freshly painted, newer appliances, Anderson windows, newer furnace/AC...Minutes to downtown!