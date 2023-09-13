Stunning 2-story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of McFarland! Step into the vast main level featuring 9' ceilings, LVP floors, & endless space to entertain. Cozy up to the floor-to-ceiling stone FP in the living room, enjoy your morning coffee in the sun room featuring a vaulted ceiling, or gather for meals in the formal dining room. Updated eat-in kitchen boasts granite counters & 2 huge pantries. Upstairs you’ll find 4 bdrms, including a massive owner’s suite w/ walk-in closet & an en-suite w/ luxurious jetted tub. LL provides add’l living space plus a 5th bdrm, full bath, & den/office. The fully fenced backyard oasis offers an above-ground heated salt water pool & a huge patio w/ built-in fire pit. Great location walkable to William McFarland Park & the ice arena/curling club!