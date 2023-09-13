Fabulous 2-story home Available for rent in Seminole Hills, Fitchburg!! One of the largest lots with lined with low meaintennace perennials and fruite trees + veggie garden. Total of 4257 sqft living space; 4 bedrooms upstairs; 4 full baths, 2 fireplaces, 3 car garages, finished Walk-out basement boasts a bedroom, a full bath, spacious living room & large flex room; one of the unique kind of houses hard to find on the rental market. Must see to appreciate it more.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $4,000
