A Diamond in the rough! Restore this beauty to her original magnificence! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors on both main level and upstairs. Located in the heart of Windsor but you'll have a taste of the country on this serenely beautiful, rare, half acre lot that backs up to a horse pasture. Second floor could be a mother-in-law suite with small kitchenette. There is no outside, separate entrance to the upstairs. The 2 bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets, one closet is 5x10! So much potential!