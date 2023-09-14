Well maintained property in the Sun Prairie West High School district. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has nursery attached or could be 3rd walk in closet. Full wet bar in the basement with fireplace. Walk out to the private fenced yard. Tenant should verify school district. Lease term flexible. Broker owned property.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $2,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Sellers ACCEPTED OFFER on Aug 30th. NEED SOME SPACE? Come check out this cute, affordable and freshly painted 4 Bedroom bungalow with a FENCED…
Experience the historic charm that has been preserved in this 4 bed, 1.5 bath Craftsman home. Nestled in a highly desirable Vilas Park neighbo…
A Diamond in the rough! Restore this beauty to her original magnificence! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors on both main level and upstairs. …
Welcome to the charming country estate ideally located just from the state Capitol. Magnificent property offers a peaceful & serene atmosp…