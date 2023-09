Come see this newly renovated 4 + den, 2 bath home. New kitchen, some new flooring, new bathrooms, furnace, new kitchen appliances, some updated electrical, freshly painted and so much more. Master located on the main level with double closets and hardwood flooring. Spacious sunroom off the kitchen overlooking your fenced in back yard and patio and decks. Shed in back yard and oversized two car garage with a room above. This house will not last long! No showings until Sunday at 1 pm.