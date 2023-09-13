Stunning, one of a kind, & custom built! This home truly has it all w/luxurious upgrades around every corner. Upon entry to this 4BR/4BA home be delighted by the open concept, floor to ceiling windows, & sleek stained concrete flooring. Stainless steel eat-in kitchen w/double island & dining area is the focal point of the main level w/family rooms on either side. UL Owner’s suite boasts a grand ensuite w/heated floors, soaking tub, massive tile walk-in shower, and his/hers walk-in closets w/walkthrough to the UL laundry room. Basement offers a full training/rec rm w/foam flooring, in-home gym, family rm, 4th bed & fully equipped theater. 4 car garage w/custom built-in sauna complete w/shower & tub perfect for cold plunges. Far too many features to list, see docs for more info!!