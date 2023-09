Near the conservancy, this open floor plan home is in the heart of Middleton! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, granite countertops, fireplace, front porch to enjoy your coffee. All major appliances provided. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets considered under 30lbs with extra fee. Finished basement with storage room, sump pump, high ceilings. Newly painted throughout! Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and attached bath.