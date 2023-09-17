Experience the historic charm that has been preserved in this 4 bed, 1.5 bath Craftsman home. Nestled in a highly desirable Vilas Park neighborhood, the exquisite woodwork & original wood floors evoke a sense of timeless elegance. Living room boasts soaring ceilings and a wood fireplace, creating a cozy retreat. Kitchen harmoniously blends classic charm with modern convenience, while the formal dining room exudes sophistication. Upstairs, find a four versatile bedrooms, full bath & screened in porch! Spacious walk-up attic is just waiting to be finished. Step outside through the sunroom to a lush backyard, perfect for relaxation. Situated in a vibrant historic district, close to Campus, Vilas Zoo & Downtown. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of history where artistry meets comfort.