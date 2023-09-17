Welcome to this delightful 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom stand alone condo nestled in the heart of Madison, WI. This home is located within a condo association, offering hassle-free living with the added benefit of a low condo fee of just $250. Inside, you'll find ample closet space in each of the bedrooms, providing convenient storage solutions for your belongings. Enjoy the luxury of a private fenced backyard, exclusively designated as a limited common area for the home. The association takes care of snow removal during winter, ensuring you have more time to relax. With its prime location, you'll be close to Camp Randall Stadium and Meriter Hospital. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity - schedule a viewing today!