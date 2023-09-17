Lakefront living. Incomparable intangibles. This 4-bedroom gem offers 50' of "Goldilocks" frontage on Lake Mendota - sandy bottom, easy grade, not too shallow & not too deep... "just right" all around. Western views provide a sought-after ticket for enjoying the "theatre of the water" & front-row access to panoramic sunsets that will take your breath away. Rare combination of vintage styling (1915 woodwork!) & durable/solid feel (plumb & latching doors! Something you can’t say about many homes 1/2 the age!) - all of this blends with well cared-for livability. Quality & space (open walk-out LL, walk-up attic, etc.) provide baseline intrinsic value, but with room (metaphorical & actual) for inspired personalization & updates. Welcome to the lake!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VRP $2265 - $2400 "THE Monona" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfor…
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Well maintained property in the Sun Prairie West High School district. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has…
This home is a showstopper! Nearly 100 feet of level, gradual sand bottom frontage. The views from the patio are breathtaking and the house ta…
***1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT 10/1 move in date - only pay $962 for the month of October!*** $1990/month through 4/30/24 2 bedroom, 2 bath, co…