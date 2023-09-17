Lakefront living. Incomparable intangibles. This 4-bedroom gem offers 50' of "Goldilocks" frontage on Lake Mendota - sandy bottom, easy grade, not too shallow & not too deep... "just right" all around. Western views provide a sought-after ticket for enjoying the "theatre of the water" & front-row access to panoramic sunsets that will take your breath away. Rare combination of vintage styling (1915 woodwork!) & durable/solid feel (plumb & latching doors! Something you can’t say about many homes 1/2 the age!) - all of this blends with well cared-for livability. Quality & space (open walk-out LL, walk-up attic, etc.) provide baseline intrinsic value, but with room (metaphorical & actual) for inspired personalization & updates. Welcome to the lake!