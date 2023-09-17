Property w/water access in Bay Creek Neighborhood steps to downtown w/stunning lake views of Capitol skyline. Ideal location w/endless recreation on Lake Monona, near Brittingham Beach + on bike path. FL offers large living room w/wood burning fireplace, dining room, spacious kitchen w/eat-in area, walk-in pantry + family room w/gas fireplace. UL features beautiful primary suite w/walk-in closet, soaking tub + large walk-in shower + double vanity. 3 addtl beds up & full bath. LL includes flex space for play, exercise + recreation w/walkout. Oversized 2 car garage. Community w/ beach, parks, dining, coffee shop + retail & walk to Farmer's Market, zoo, central city activities. Wood floors under carpet of orig part of house. See assoc docs regarding lake frontage info.