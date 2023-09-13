Perfectly placed high on a hill w/ priceless views, sunsets & sounds of silence surrounded by just shy of 40 acres. Dramatically designed by Sieger Architects. Main level enters to the wall of windows in the richly detailed great room. Long hallway offers art display lighting & wood floors w/ inlayed design. Updated conversation area kitchen open to family rm w/ a 2 sided fireplace. Very special octagon formal dining rm. 2nd bdrm has attached bath, office/study/4th bdrm has Jack and Jill bath shared w/ 3rd bdrm. Primary bedroom suite w/ fireplace & access to workout/sunroom w/ a spiral staircase down to the entertainment level that offers hot tub, theater room, handsome knotty hickory floors, fireplace, 9 stool wet bar, and bathroom with separate Steam Spa, 2 bonus rooms & cedar closet