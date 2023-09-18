Every day will be a great day at 1006 Birch Haven with 50 plus feet frontage overlooking the bay and 270 feet of lot depth. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, full basement walk out, 4 car garage are just some of the many features. The lakeside grounds are a masterpiece of design and relaxation. Unwind on the patio, host gatherings on the lawn, or gather around a lakeside fire pit as you create cherished memories with family and friends. Pier and Lift (7000 pound pier pleasure, electric, heavy duty, remote controlled, boat lift) are included!
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $1,049,500
