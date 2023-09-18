Dive into a new chapter at 5705 Squaw Circle in Monona, 105 feet of water frontage with ample space to park all of the boat toys. Minutes to the beltline and a stones throw to bike trails. This 3-bed, 2.5-bath home offers 2,416 square feet of space to add your personal touch, including a private primary bedroom and bathroom. Nestled on 0.39 acres with Lake Monona access, it's perfect for lakeside adventures, while the attached 2-car garage keeps your water toys handy. Plus, the finished lower level adds extra versatility to the space. Come make waves and lasting memories in this Monona gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VRP $2265 - $2400 "THE Monona" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfor…
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Well maintained property in the Sun Prairie West High School district. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has…
Showings begin at Open House 9/16. Charming and spacious home with hardwood floors just done! Emerson School neighborhood, original woodwork, …
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…