Remodeled Middleton 2-story 1/2 Duplex for RENT; Large LV RM, spacious eat-in kitchen with Newer Wood floor, Sanded & refinishied original wood flooring on the 2nd floor hallway and 3 bedrooms; Partially finished basement with wood flooring as well. Enclosed Sunroom with 2 big windows and access to the garage and to the Huge backyard; Flex room and laundry in basement.