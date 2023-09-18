Showings Start 9/17. Yahara River frontage that flows into Mendota– Talk about location! This mid century ranch home sits on 82 ft of frontage & offers an open home design featuring a wrap around deck that will draw you in to enjoy sunsets & morning's with a hot cup of coffee while overlooking the water. The main level of the home includes a newer spacious kitchen, great room w/ wood fireplace, remodeled main bath, primary bedrm w/ ensuite that has two walk in closets and an additional two bedrooms. The LL walkout has a wet bar & plenty of room for entertaining w/ the option of adding another bedroom or game room. Plus tons of storage & a two car garage that complete this home. You can make this home your own todaywith some cosmetic changes. Wouldn't you love to be on the water this Fall?
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
VRP $2265 - $2400 "THE Monona" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfor…
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Well maintained property in the Sun Prairie West High School district. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has…
Showings begin at Open House 9/16. Charming and spacious home with hardwood floors just done! Emerson School neighborhood, original woodwork, …
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…