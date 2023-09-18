Showings Start 9/17. Yahara River frontage that flows into Mendota– Talk about location! This mid century ranch home sits on 82 ft of frontage & offers an open home design featuring a wrap around deck that will draw you in to enjoy sunsets & morning's with a hot cup of coffee while overlooking the water. The main level of the home includes a newer spacious kitchen, great room w/ wood fireplace, remodeled main bath, primary bedrm w/ ensuite that has two walk in closets and an additional two bedrooms. The LL walkout has a wet bar & plenty of room for entertaining w/ the option of adding another bedroom or game room. Plus tons of storage & a two car garage that complete this home. You can make this home your own todaywith some cosmetic changes. Wouldn't you love to be on the water this Fall?