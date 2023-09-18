Absolutely immaculate 3 bedroom craftsman home in popular Grandview Commons! Very well-appointed interior with premium features including 9 foot ceilings, oversized trim, 3-panel doors and more! Main level has open kitchen with quartz countertops and hearth room with gas fireplace, formal dining and den with walkout to screened porch. Main level laundry/mud room. All bedrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet and private full bath with jetted tub and double vanity. Unfinished lower level stubbed for future bath. 2+ car garage with separate attached workshop with built-ins. Great location just steps from multiple parks, coffee shop, and Metro Market. Expect to be impressed. Move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $489,900
