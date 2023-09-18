You know what is better than sipping coffee in an arboreal perch on a delightful fall morning? Getting a shower in one of 2 magnificently remodeled bathrooms. Better than that? Breakfast in a sleek eat-in kitchen with a 36" stove. Better than that? Hot water from a tankless water heater. Better than that? Sleeping under a roof that is only 2 years old. Better than that? Parking in a 2 car garage while you watch the snow fall. Better than that? A fully fenced in yard in 2 sections, ideal for keeping a dog out of a play area. Better than that? Being half a block from a park, and half a block from a bus stop. Better than that? Living in one of the best neighborhoods on the east side; near coffee shops, nightlife, Misty Mountain Games, and the YMCA. Better than that? Not a thing.