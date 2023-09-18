Located on a quiet cul-de-sac steps from schools & parks, and convenient to East Towne Mall, the location of this fantastic home can't be beat! The main level features a Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings,and spacious Eat-In Kitchen, both w/ great natural light. The upstairs Bedrooms incl. a large Primary w/ slider to rear Deck, while the 3rd Bedroom & 2nd Bath are off the lower level Family Room. Add the basement-level Bonus Space, ideal for home gym or media room, and the options are endless. The fully fenced backyard is very private & pet-friendly, and the perfect spot for planting that garden & hosting summer cookouts. With newer big ticket items incl. the furnace & AC, this well-maintained home is priced for you to paint & make cosmetic updates that will make it your own. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VRP $2265 - $2400 "THE Monona" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfor…
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Showings begin at Open House 9/16. Charming and spacious home with hardwood floors just done! Emerson School neighborhood, original woodwork, …
Well maintained property in the Sun Prairie West High School district. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. Master bedroom has…
This home is a showstopper! Nearly 100 feet of level, gradual sand bottom frontage. The views from the patio are breathtaking and the house ta…