Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached garage. Open floor plan, Living room with a patio door to a 12x6 deck. Large master bedroom suite with full bath and walk-in closet. City Sycamore Park right across the street. It has Public green space with playground equipment, soccer fields & a popular area for off-leash dogs. Animal friendly. Rent includes water, hot water, trash removal and exterior care.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chateau on the Bay, this Fusch Architects designed, custom home is modeled after the magnificent country chateau estates of 16th & 17th Ce…
Sellers ACCEPTED OFFER on Aug 30th. NEED SOME SPACE? Come check out this cute, affordable and freshly painted 4 Bedroom bungalow with a FENCED…
Experience the historic charm that has been preserved in this 4 bed, 1.5 bath Craftsman home. Nestled in a highly desirable Vilas Park neighbo…
A Diamond in the rough! Restore this beauty to her original magnificence! Gorgeous, original hardwood floors on both main level and upstairs. …
Welcome to the charming country estate ideally located just from the state Capitol. Magnificent property offers a peaceful & serene atmosp…