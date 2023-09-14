Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached garage. Open floor plan, Living room with a patio door to a 12x6 deck. Large master bedroom suite with full bath and walk-in closet. City Sycamore Park right across the street. It has Public green space with playground equipment, soccer fields & a popular area for off-leash dogs. Animal friendly. Rent includes water, hot water, trash removal and exterior care.