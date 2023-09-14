OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 9/9/23 11 am -1 am. Large Practically brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Row House in very desiable Terravessa. Large open concept main level with granite countertops, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with a great study or tv area between the bedrooms. Very large basement with high ceilings and a 2 car garage. Lawn maintenance and snow removal are included in the rental price. Call Today To See This Great Like New Unit.