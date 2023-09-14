This Farmhouse just 12 minutes to Westside, 20 minutes to Epic, & 30 minutes to downtown Madison, yet nestled in the countryside on our 23 acre estate in Middleton/Cross Plains School District. Our historic 3 Bedroom 3 Bath house was fully restored in 2009 & has an amazing wrap around porch with a hot-tub & views of the countryside & estuary that will bring tranquility to your life. This is the perfect balance between country living & being close to Madison. Enjoy your own private hiking /ski /shoe-shoeing trail of over 20 rolling acres! Birch & Maple floors +modern appliances.