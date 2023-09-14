Luxury Weston Place furnished condo 309 & other 1-3 bed developer owned units may be available for rent. See attached list-note availability and pricing is subject to change! This is a bright southern facing furnished condo (no pets). Available Oct thru June only. In unit laundry. 1 garage parking stall included in rent. Tenants only pay electric-all other utilities included in rent. Building has patio, roof top terrace, 1st floor lounge w/fireplace & 12th floor resident lounge + exercise room. Great walkable location.