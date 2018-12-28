For two going-nowhere teams with no playoff hopes, this one doesn’t matter much. But before last week’s win over the New York Jets, Packers center Corey Linsley admitted that his team wasn’t “as prepared as we should have been” for the final two games last year, including a pathetic season-ending loss at Detroit in which Linsley admitted the Packers were “embarrassed” and made to “look like a fool.” To their credit, the Packers played hard against the Jets, rallying from deficits of 14-0, 21-7 and 35-20 – all points in the game in which quitting would have been easy.
It also appears that some of the team’s highest profile players are motivated to give Joe Philbin every opportunity to have the interim tag removed from his title – including wide receiver Davante Adams, who has been the most outspoken of any player in his support of Philbin. A 3-1 finish in their final four games with Philbin in charge following Mike McCarthy’s Dec. 2 firing would certainly help their case.
“To represent this organization as the interim head coach is an honor. To lead this staff and group of players has been a lot of fun. It’s certainly been a privilege – for however longer it lasts,” Philbin said. “I told the guys that (on Friday) morning. They came to report (to the offseason program), a lot of the veterans, 257 days ago. ‘It was April 16. That’s really when this journey began. Those days are gone. We’re not going to undo any of those days, but the next three days – what we do today, what we do tomorrow, what we do on Sunday – still matters. Like I’ve said before, you take advantage of the opportunities that you have and you do the best you can. Then you can go to bed at night and deal with whatever happens.”