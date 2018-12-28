Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING BELOW FREEZING... LOOK FOR OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW TO PERSIST THROUGH AROUND MIDNIGHT OR SO. SOME VISIBILITIES MAY DROP TO NEAR 1 MILE AT TIMES. SOME ROAD SURFACE AND BRIDGES HAVE BECOME SLICK DUE TO EARLIER WET PAVEMENT THAT HAS ICED UP DUE TO THE FALLING TEMPERATURES. THIS HAS BEEN MOST NOTICEABLE ON BRIDGES AND ANY UNTREATED SURFACES. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A HALF INCH ARE POSSIBLE. BE SURE TO SLOW DOWN IF ENCOUNTERING ANY SLICK SURFACES DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.