The 53-man roster is far from set. And with none of the starters slated to play in this game, there will be opportunities aplenty for those players scratching and clawing for a roster spot to show one last time that they’re deserving of a spot.
Both coach Matt LaFleur (above), from his previous stops as an assistant coach in Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Tennessee, and general manager Brian Gutekunst, with 20 years in the Packers’ scouting department, have seen players clinch roster spots with strong showings in the preseason finale.
“Absolutely. I think we’ve all been in places — speaking for myself in the past — where somebody just absolutely steals the stage in that last game,” LaFleur said. “They might have been on the outside looking in and they just have an unbelievable performance and they steal one of those roster spots. I think anything can happen.”
Said Gutekunst: “There’s a great opportunity every last preseason game. Every year that I’ve been here there’s things that have changed in that last preseason game that have kind of told us one thing or another. Not only for our team, but there’s guys that have done things in that last preseason game that have ended up on other teams just because of their performance. So, it’s an important game. It’s a chance for our younger players to play more significantly than they have in the other games, a longer period of time. So it’ll factor in for sure.”