Last season, 10 first-round NHL draft picks played college hockey. The number is up to 13 this season, including one University of Wisconsin player and four whose teams are on the Badgers' schedule.
UW freshman K'Andre Miller, the 22nd overall selection by the New York Rangers in June, was the fifth player picked who'll be in the college ranks this season.
The players the Badgers will face off against are:
Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes, the seventh overall pick this year, and forward Josh Norris, No. 19 by San Jose in 2017.
Boston College forward Oliver Wahlstrom, No. 11 to the New York Islanders this year.
North Dakota defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, the 26th overall choice by Ottawa this year.