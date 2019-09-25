If it seems like Rodgers has been running less than in past years, that’s because he has been. Through three games, Rodgers has five rushing attempts — including a kneel-down — for just 7 yards. While he’s long maintained that his mobility is designed not for scrambles for yards but rather scrambles to extend plays so he can beat teams with his arm, that’s still a precipitous drop for him.
Even last season, when he suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn MCL in the season opener and played through the injury, he still ran 43 times for 269 yards.
“I'm just lulling them to sleep, making them think I can't run anymore,” Rodgers joked. “I don't mind running. I love getting out of the pocket, extending plays when nothing's there. I'd rather throw it first out of the pocket. I'm looking for conversions with my arm than with my legs. But there will be a time when I'll need to extend plays with my legs and I've got to make it happen.”
Pederson said he hasn’t seen any discernible decrease in Rodgers’ legs, but if Rodgers has slowed down, he’s making up for it in other ways.
“We know with quarterbacks, they get a little bit older, and we know he’s gone through some injury. It may have him slowed him down a step that way,” Pederson said. “But he still has a brain and he still has an arm and he can beat you with both."
