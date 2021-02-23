 Skip to main content
ON THE ROSTER

Brewers reliever Josh Hader

LHP Josh Hader (above)

RHP Devin Williams

LHP Brent Suter

RHP Justin Topa

RHP Eric Yardley

RHP Freddy Peralta

The diverse makeup of Milwaukee’s relief corps has been another reason for its success — especially at the back end where Williams relies on a devastating changeup while Hader uses his fastball and a biting slider to put batters away — but for all the varying styles, Counsell points to one common trait among all of them that’s led to good results:

“They get people out,” Counsell said. “That’s the most important thing. They have different arsenals, for sure, but I just like that they get people out.”

