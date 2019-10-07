Four of the seven Big Ten teams have new players with previous college hockey experience, and a couple are familiar faces around the league.
Minnesota added goaltender Jack LaFontaine, who excelled in the British Columbia Hockey League last season after two less-than-stellar seasons at Michigan.
And Penn State brought in former Minnesota defenseman Clayton Phillips (above), a third-round NHL draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. Phillips had a waiver of the traditional transfer year approved, so he's eligible to play this season.
The Badgers are intrigued by the possibilities with forward Ty Pelton-Byce over the next two seasons after a transfer from Harvard.
And Michigan has two transfer forwards from Rensselaer among a group of seven newcomers: Jacob Hayhurst as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility and Emil Öhrwall with three seasons left.