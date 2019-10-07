Clayton Phillips

Four of the seven Big Ten teams have new players with previous college hockey experience, and a couple are familiar faces around the league.

Minnesota added goaltender Jack LaFontaine, who excelled in the British Columbia Hockey League last season after two less-than-stellar seasons at Michigan.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

And Penn State brought in former Minnesota defenseman Clayton Phillips (above), a third-round NHL draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017. Phillips had a waiver of the traditional transfer year approved, so he's eligible to play this season.

The Badgers are intrigued by the possibilities with forward Ty Pelton-Byce over the next two seasons after a transfer from Harvard.

And Michigan has two transfer forwards from Rensselaer among a group of seven newcomers: Jacob Hayhurst as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility and Emil Öhrwall with three seasons left.

0
0
0
0
0