ON THE FARM

Milwaukee's second-round pick (No. 75 overall) in the 2016 MLB Draft, Feliciano was one of a handful of top prospects added to the Brewers' 60-player pool after the minor leagues suspended play for the season. He spent most of the 2019 season at Class A-Advanced Carolina where he batted .273 with 19 home runs and 81 RBIs in 116 games. He's got a long way to go before reaching the big leagues but the experience he got last year at the alternate training site, along with the experience he'll get at spring training this season, should help that process.