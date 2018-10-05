Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine wasn’t kidding himself. While his defense’s numbers in last week’s win over Buffalo – zero points, 145 total yards allowed – were impressive, he knows his group is far from a finished product.
Nevertheless, after entering the Bills game ranked 23rd in the 32-team league in total defense (386.7 yards per game), 23rd in scoring defense (27.7 points per game), 27th against the run (124.3 yards per game) and 21st against the pass (262.3 yards per game), the Packers now are sixth in total defense (326.3 yards per game), 11th in scoring defense (20.8 points per game), 16th against the run ( 107.8 yards per game) and seventh against the pass (218.5 yards per game).
“Obviously, progress. It was good to be able to put a complete game together,” Pettine said, pointing out that the Packers will now go from the Bills’ inexperienced Josh Allen to the Lions’ veteran Matthew Stafford at quarterback. “It’s the opposite end. I mean, here’s a rookie quarterback playing on the road (in Allen), versus a veteran quarterback playing at home (in Stafford) – and a guy that’s been very productive his whole career and one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
“We want to make sure we (don’t) diminish what we accomplished on Sunday. We appreciate what we did, but no different than (the Sept. 23 loss to) Washington. This league is all about the ability to compartmentalize. You take the Washington game and put it in a box and you do whatever with that one. You dig a hole or throw it in a dumpster. But the Buffalo game, that has to go in a box as well and move on from it. We didn’t want to keep kind of celebrating a shutout late into the week and then all of a sudden realize ‘Oh, hey, we’re on the road against a division opponent.’”