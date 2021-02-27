 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON THE BENCH

ON THE BENCH

Brewers' Daniel Robertson

MARK MATHIAS

DANIEL ROBERTSON (ABOVE)

Arcia and Urias figure to see most of the action at shortstop this season but the Brewers have a number of versatile options in camp fighting for a roster spot, including Mathias and Robertson.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 27th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics