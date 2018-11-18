One of the charming elements of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House series is the inclusion of at least one Christmas chapter in each of her books. To me Christmas is a unifying theme that ties the books together and gives the reader something special to look forward to when reading a new “Little House” book. “On the Banks of Plum Creek,” the fourth book in Wilder’s series, contains not just one Christmas chapter but three. We follow the Ingalls family from their first hopeful Christmas on Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota, to a cheery Christmas in town and finally to a thankful Christmas when Pa comes home safely from town after being caught in a sudden blizzard.
It is that second Christmas that has always fascinated me and is always my go-to chapter when I have to choose just one to read at Christmas time. This chapter is entitled “Surprise” and follows a harrowing year of grasshoppers and disaster for the Ingalls family. Pa has been away working and comes home late in the fall. One winter evening he surprises Ma and the girls by taking them into town. Laura does not know it’s Christmas. On the way into Walnut Grove, Pa stops the wagon and the family delights in hearing the faint peals of the new church bell. Pa had donated money he had been saving for a new pair of boots so the new Congregational church could buy a bell for its steeple; Pa’s bell can still be seen in Walnut Grove. Finally the family arrives at church, all twinkly in the candle light. It’s there that Laura sees her first Christmas tree laden with donated gifts for the impoverished people of Walnut Grove and realizes this must be Christmas. We experience Laura’s wonderment at all the beautiful gifts. We understand her childish desires for a little fur cape and muff high atop the tree. She hopes, she fears and she finds joy all in one beautiful chapter.
