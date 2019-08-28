The one starting job that has been on the line throughout camp has been left guard, where incumbent veteran Lane Taylor (above) has been challenged by rookie second-round pick Elgton Jenkins. LaFleur and the coaches have said the competition would go down to the end, but after neither Taylor nor Jenkins played in last week’s debacle in Canada, it’s hard to know where they stand as cuts approach.
LaFleur did mention in passing that Jenkins — not Taylor — was slated to start that game against the Oakland Raiders, and it sure seems like the coaches have given Jenkins every opportunity to win the job. Nevertheless, Taylor has more than held serve.
“We feel very fortunate with the group we have upfront. Now hopefully we can stay healthy throughout the course of the season but those guys have played a lot of games together,” LaFleur said. “We feel like we’ve got a really good young player in Elgton Jenkins that could work his way in there as well, but we feel lucky with the group that we have.”
Asked what Jenkins and Taylor have done during the competition, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich replied, “(Jenkins) has got all the physical attributes you want in an interior lineman. He has the versatility to play guard and center. So he’s just done a really good job. He’s one of those guys that the moment is not too big for him. you can put him with the first group, and he plays well. He doesn’t panic. So I’ve been impressed with him so far, how he handles things.
“(Taylor’s) background is being a free-agent guy who’s really earned his stripes. So I expected him to respond the right way, and he has. Just one of those things in the NFL that you’re always competing every single day for your job. So he took it in stride and has done a great job.”