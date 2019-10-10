Nov. 8-9 | Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb.
BEHIND THE BENCH
In his first two seasons leading the Mavericks, Mike Gabinet had a so-so result (17-17-2 in 2017-18) and a disappointing finish (9-24-3 in 2018-19). The latter included an 0-6-1 stretch to start the season and a nine-game winless streak to end it.
FIRST STAR
Taylor Ward (above) was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's rookie of the year last season, when he was third on the team with 27 points and tied for third with nine goals. His point total tied for 10th among the nation's rookies.
SCOUTING REPORT
Twelve of 26 players who appeared in a game for Omaha last season have departed, making way for a 12-player incoming class that features United States Hockey League goaltender of the year Isaiah Saville. He was a fifth-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in June's NHL draft. Despite losing their top two scorers from last season, the Mavericks return the next seven on the scoring chart to have something to build on in the NCHC.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
In the teams' only meetings since the 2013 conference split, Omaha earned a 3-3 tie and 7-4 victory over the Badgers at the Kohl Center on Dec. 2-3, 2016. The Mavericks scored four goals in the final 7:46 of the second game to turn a one-goal deficit into a comfortable victory.