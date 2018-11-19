Coach: Lon Kruger, 143-91 in his eighth season with the Sooners.
Top scorers: Senior guard Christian James (22.7); senior guard Aaron Calixte (13.3); sophomore forward Brady Manek (13.3).
Road to Atlantis: Beat Texas Rio Grande Valley (91-76), Texas San Antonio (87-67) and Wofford (75-64).
Worth noting: Manek is averaging 11.3 rebounds per game. … James is 19 of 21 from the free throw line. … Calixte is a graduate transfer from Maine. … This could be the fourth meeting in five seasons between UW and Oklahoma. After the Badgers beat the Sooners 69-56 in the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis title game, the teams split home-and-home games the following two seasons.