As it happens, much of this parenting information can be dispiriting.
For example, in a nearly quarter-century-long study by San Diego State University, conducted from roughly 1982 through 2006, researchers asked 16,474 U.S. college students how likely they were to agree with the following three statements:
“If I ruled the world, it would be a better place”; “I think I am a special person”; and “I like to be the center of attention.” The questions are from a survey that measures narcissism.
Millennials, it turns out, were more likely to agree with these statements than anyone before, researchers found. Why? Because, researchers said, their baby boomer parents told them since they were tadpoles that their sweat doesn’t stink — that they were the centers of the universe, and that Galileo and Einstein were wrong about what revolves around what.
So, that single study managed to demean the two largest generations in the history of the Earth, including the parents — absorbing the biggest “OK, boomer” put-down ever — and the children, whom study author Jean Twenge described as being both “entitled and miserable.”
She summed up her research with a warning: “You do not want to tell a kid, ‘You’re special for being you.’ ”