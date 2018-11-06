MARCH 10 | VALUE CITY ARENA IN COLUMBUS, OHIO
COACH’S CORNER
Ohio State went 25-9 in its first season under Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes were picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten in a preseason poll of media members who cover the conference, but Holtmann was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Buckeyes to a 15-3 mark and second-place finish. Their season ended with a 90-84 loss to Gonzaga in the round of 32.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard C.J. Jackson was second on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game last season. Jackson shot 37.9 percent from 3-point range and 79.2 percent from free throw line. He scored a career-high 23 points against Stanford and had 20 in Ohio State’s victory over South Dakota State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
SCOUTING REPORT
Ohio State has plenty of production to replace after the departure of forward Keita Bates-Diop, who was named Big Ten Player of the Year and led the Buckeyes with 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Jae’Sean Tate (12.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg) didn’t post the numbers that Bates-Diop did, but he was a four-year fixture in the lineup and his energy will be difficult to replace. … Center Kaleb Wesson started 30 games as a true freshman, averaging 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. … Holtmann bolstered his roster with the addition of Keyshawn Woods, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest who averaged 11.9 points last season. This is the third stop for Woods, who began his career at Charlotte. Holtmann said Woods “has a terrific feel for the game, which means he’s going to play a significant amount of point guard for us, as well as off the ball, really all three perimeter spots.”
THE NUMBER
74.8 | Ohio State's defensive rebounding percentage last season, which led the Big Ten.