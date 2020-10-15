BURNING QUESTION

Fields and Co. should be able to light up the scoreboard again. But Ohio State’s defense might take a step back after losing eight starters, including six who heard their names called in the NFL draft. That group included the guys drafted No. 2 and 3 overall, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Young had 21 tackles for loss, 16½ sacks and seven forced fumbles in 2019. Kerry Coombs, a longtime defensive backs coach in the program who spent the past two seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, takes over for Greg Schiano at defensive coordinator. Don’t feel too bad for Coombs and Ohio State: Most of the next players in line following the exit of all those stars were blue-chippers when they entered the program.