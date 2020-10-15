BOSS
The transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day wasn’t even noticeable. Day went 13-1 in his first full season at Ohio State, with the only loss being a heartbreaking 29-23 decision to Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Day was one of the most vocal coaches in the Big Ten when it came time to push for the 2020 season to be played, and that’s in part because he has a team he believes can contend for a national title.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior quarterback Justin Fields (above) put up massive numbers last season, throwing for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and three interceptions and running for 484 yards and 10 scores. He’s a legit Heisman Trophy candidate in what almost certainly will be his final season in college before heading off to the NFL.
BITS AND PIECES
Right guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade originally opted out of the 2020 season before changing their minds. … There’s a big hole to fill at tailback, where J.K. Dobbins bolted to the NFL after rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. Master Teague III was Dobbins’ primary backup and rushed for 789 yards; he’s expected to be ready for the start of the season despite reportedly sustaining a torn Achilles in the spring. Ohio State brought in Oklahoma graduate transfer Trey Sermon to add some depth at that spot. … Junior wide receiver Chris Olave is back after leading the Buckeyes with 849 receiving yards and 12 TDs through the air last season. Olave averaged 17.3 yards per catch. Ohio State will need some young receivers to step up and help Olave, however, as the program adjusts to life after K.J. Hill, the program’s all-time leading receiver.
BURNING QUESTION
Will Ohio State have to win shootouts?
Fields and Co. should be able to light up the scoreboard again. But Ohio State’s defense might take a step back after losing eight starters, including six who heard their names called in the NFL draft. That group included the guys drafted No. 2 and 3 overall, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. Young had 21 tackles for loss, 16½ sacks and seven forced fumbles in 2019. Kerry Coombs, a longtime defensive backs coach in the program who spent the past two seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, takes over for Greg Schiano at defensive coordinator. Don’t feel too bad for Coombs and Ohio State: Most of the next players in line following the exit of all those stars were blue-chippers when they entered the program.
THE NUMBER
68-5 | Ohio State’s record vs. Big Ten opponents over the past eight seasons.
