Jan. 10-11 | Kohl Center
Feb. 28-29 | Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BEHIND THE BENCH
Steve Rohlik was the unanimous choice as Big Ten coach of the year last season, when the Buckeyes won the league championship by nine points. But Ohio State won only one of its last eight games of the season, a collapse that included a Big Ten semifinal home loss and a shutout defeat to Denver in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
FIRST STAR
Tanner Laczynski (above), a Philadelphia Flyers draft pick, has scored at least 10 goals in all three seasons with the Buckeyes. His production dipped in his junior year, however, to 10 goals and 30 points after he had 17 and 47 in 2017-18.
SCOUTING REPORT
Personnel losses figure to sting the Buckeyes. Second-team All-American forward Mason Jobst and Big Ten defensive player of the year Sasha Larocque graduated along with six others. Ohio State still has a veteran team with 14 juniors and seniors. Center Ronnie Hein scored a career-best 11 goals as a junior, then attended development camp with the NHL's Calgary Flames as a free agent invitee. First-team All-Big Ten pick Tommy Nappier emerged as the starting goalie after splitting time with Sean Romeo, who graduated after last season.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
The Buckeyes have won a series-best six straight games over the Badgers. The fifth in that streak was a 2-1 overtime result on Feb. 8 where defenseman Matt Miller scored with 9.5 seconds remaining.