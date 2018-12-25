Record: 11-1, 2-0 Big Ten.
Remaining non-conference game: vs. High Point on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Sophomore center Kaleb Wesson (16.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and senior guard C.J. Jackson (13.1 ppg).
The good: While Wesson has emerged as a star, the Buckeyes have plenty of complementary scoring options. Seven players average at least 7.0 points per game.
The bad: Can Ohio State’s depleted frontcourt hold up in the Big Ten? The departure of Micah Potter before the start of the season – the junior center announced earlier this month he’s transferring to UW – left Ohio State with three players who are 6-foot-8 and taller: Wesson, freshman backup Jaedon Lee and sophomore forward Kyle Young.