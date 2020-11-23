Jan. 23 | Kohl Center

COACH’S CORNER

Chris Holtmann is 66-34 in three seasons at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season. They were ranked No. 5 in the nation when the calendar flipped to 2020 but lost five of their first six games of the new year, starting with a 61-57 defeat at home against UW.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. (above) averaged 11.5 points last season in 28 games, including 15 starts. Washington shot 39.3 percent from beyond the arc and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. He played well down the stretch, including a 20-point effort in a win over Michigan.

SCOUTING REPORT

Center Kaleb Wesson, who led the team with 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, left Ohio State early to pursue a pro career. … Senior forward Seth Towns arrives back in his hometown as a graduate transfer. Towns sat out his final two seasons at Harvard due to injury. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds during the 2017-18 season. … Junior forward Justice Sueing, a transfer, averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds at Cal two seasons ago. … Point guard Jimmy Sotos, a graduate transfer, averaged 11.5 points at Bucknell last season. … Senior guard Abel Porter, a graduate transfer from Utah State, won’t play this season due to a heart condition.