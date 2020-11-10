Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 at Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
Behind the bench
Steve Rohlik (133-95-33 in his eighth season at Ohio State and overall) is one of only four Division I men's coaches to win 20 or more games in each of the last four seasons (also Minnesota State's Mike Hastings, Minnesota Duluth's Scott Sandelin and Cornell's Mike Schafer).
First star
Senior Tommy Nappier has a career .934 save percentage, best for any Big Ten goaltender since the conference formed its men's hockey league in 2013-14.
Goodbye
With 17-goal scorer Carson Meyer and 11-goal scorer Tanner Laczynski heading the list, the Buckeyes lost 51% of last season's goal production. Three other forwards and three defenseman also need to be replaced.
Hello
Former Quinnipiac forward Matt Cassidy enters the picture after scoring 19 goals in 49 games last season for Youngstown in the USHL.
Looking back
Despite having a Big Ten goal differential of zero, the Buckeyes tied for second place (11-9-4-1) and were trending toward an NCAA tournament spot when the 2019-20 season ended (20-11-5 overall).
Looking ahead
Rohlik's Ohio State teams haven't featured more than a handful of NHL-drafted players but have developed solid college-level performers that have combined to compete for league titles. That appears to be the case again this season. None of the five freshmen was drafted, nor were three incoming transfers. Rohlik said the team's success starts in goal, and Nappier, only an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick last season, will be the cornerstone for the Buckeyes' hopes.
