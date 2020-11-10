Looking ahead

Rohlik's Ohio State teams haven't featured more than a handful of NHL-drafted players but have developed solid college-level performers that have combined to compete for league titles. That appears to be the case again this season. None of the five freshmen was drafted, nor were three incoming transfers. Rohlik said the team's success starts in goal, and Nappier, only an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick last season, will be the cornerstone for the Buckeyes' hopes.