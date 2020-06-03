You are the owner of this article.
Ohio State: How far does the defense fall?

Titans Football

Kerry Coombs went from being the Tennessee Titans' secondary coach to the defensive coordinator at Ohio State this spring. He'll need to restock a defense that lost seven starters, including three first-round draft picks. 

Before Buckeyes fans freak out — Ohio State’s defense is still going to be good next season.

But to expect it to reach the heights of last year when you consider seven defenders were selected in the NFL draft this year is wrong. Two keys to the Buckeyes’ defense last season, edge rusher Chase Young and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, went in the top three picks.

Ohio State’s defense has a new coordinator in Kerry Coombs, who came from the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but still had Madison native Greg Mattison as co-coordinator. While Ohio State’s roster has the depth to sustain draft/graduation losses, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to replace Young, Okudah and Co.’s production.

The question is how much of a drop off will there be from last season’s nation-best defense (259.7 yards allowed per game). If it’s not too significant, the Buckeyes will again be pushing for the College Football Playoff championship.

