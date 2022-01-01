Offensive unsung hero: Chimere Dike, wide receiver

Graham Mertz takes a bit hit but still gets it to Chimere Dike for 30 yards! #Badgers pic.twitter.com/l3B1hwDENI— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 31, 2021
Stats: 19 catches, 272 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 19 yards
The line of statistics above aren’t great, but they’re a reason why Dike’s play and attitude this season deserve recognition. UW targeted Dike just 32 times this year, per PFF, and he didn’t have the breakout year that he looked to be on track for after flashing in 2020 and a strong offseason.
But Dike gave consistent effort as a run-blocker or a jet-sweep decoy, and he didn’t allow the lack of opportunities affect him. Multiple coaches and teammates in December that Dike is ready to be the leader of the receiver room and the No. 1 option next season.
“I think that being that we do have a young room, I talked about Chimere Dike being the guy that is now the leader in that room in regards to his routine, how he prepares, the way he goes about his business on a daily basis,” UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “I think that's the standard for a lot of guys to shape and mold their routines after and it'll be great.”